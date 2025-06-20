Johnson & Johnson Unusual Options Activity For June 20

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,337,900 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $123,232.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $160.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 3709.43 with a total volume of 4,332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $9.85 $10.25 $160.00 $809.7K 4.0K 790 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $3.05 $3.25 $150.00 $256.7K 6.3K 822 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $145.00 $80.5K 2.1K 90 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.9 $10.5 $10.9 $160.00 $73.0K 4.0K 1.1K JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.7 $6.55 $6.55 $155.00 $65.5K 4.1K 130

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson

Trading volume stands at 4,769,606, with JNJ's price down by -0.69%, positioned at $149.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $181.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.