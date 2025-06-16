Decoding ConocoPhillips's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $555,880 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $309,329.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ConocoPhillips stands at 4009.3, with a total volume reaching 9,699.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ConocoPhillips, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.4 $2.91 $3.08 $90.00 $312.5K 607 1.0K COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.25 $0.19 $0.22 $100.00 $121.0K 14.6K 5.6K COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.48 $1.21 $1.26 $125.00 $97.1K 2.3K 937 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $90.00 $91.4K 638 280 COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.05 $1.67 $1.89 $90.00 $56.7K 1.9K 325

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,890,636, the price of COP is down by -1.75%, reaching $95.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About ConocoPhillips

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $106. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $109.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips