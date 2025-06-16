Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Vernova

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova GEV we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $825,380 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $688,187.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $560.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 390.39, with a total volume reaching 502.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $560.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $23.8 $20.8 $22.8 $480.00 $435.4K 1.4K 197 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $37.5 $34.8 $35.5 $480.00 $202.3K 102 57 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.0 $45.5 $45.5 $440.00 $122.8K 526 27 GEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $41.2 $38.0 $38.6 $430.00 $108.0K 11 28 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $157.0 $153.9 $155.51 $330.00 $77.7K 479 0

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova

Currently trading with a volume of 333,062, the GEV's price is up by 2.07%, now at $488.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $541.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $522. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $550. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $517. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $570. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $550.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.