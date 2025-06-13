Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRVL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,196,717 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,371,933.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $90.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.1 $11.75 $11.8 $60.00 $944.0K 1.3K 801 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $60.00 $288.8K 4.5K 2.0K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $70.00 $200.0K 1.9K 801 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.02 $70.00 $181.0K 1.9K 385 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.05 $12.9 $13.0 $67.50 $175.5K 534 137

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,493,827, the MRVL's price is down by -2.08%, now at $68.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $73. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $95.

