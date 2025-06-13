MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre MELI revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $363,550, and 3 were calls, valued at $245,640.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $840.0 to $2600.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $840.0 to $2600.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1559.6 $1546.0 $1546.0 $840.00 $154.6K 9 1 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $98.3 $92.0 $95.15 $2470.00 $152.2K 17 16 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $176.0 $163.7 $169.58 $2540.00 $84.7K 43 5 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $643.9 $635.0 $635.0 $2500.00 $63.5K 8 1 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $205.8 $201.8 $201.8 $2480.00 $60.5K 4 3

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 128,311, the MELI's price is up by 0.18%, now at $2373.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2700.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2700. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $2800. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.