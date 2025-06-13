Meta Platforms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms META revealed 80 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $2,408,722, and 63 were calls, valued at $4,117,115.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $770.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $770.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $119.7 $119.0 $119.7 $670.00 $837.9K 39 70 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $686.65 $682.5 $684.81 $5.00 $273.9K 6.2K 89 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $6.95 $6.75 $6.9 $665.00 $207.0K 267 308 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $688.2 $684.25 $686.58 $5.00 $205.9K 7.6K 64 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $119.7 $119.1 $119.7 $670.00 $203.4K 39 100

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 3,405,208, the price of META is down by -0.13%, reaching $692.46.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $766.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $888. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $735. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $676. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $765.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.