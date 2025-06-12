Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,246,740, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $3,227,486.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $240.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 2234.15 with a total volume of 9,548.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.9 $23.75 $23.9 $210.00 $1.7M 1.6K 752 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.9 $100.45 $100.9 $120.00 $252.2K 164 25 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.6 $14.45 $14.55 $220.00 $241.5K 6.3K 332 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.5 $16.4 $16.5 $200.00 $168.3K 5.6K 27 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $42.6 $42.4 $42.6 $200.00 $166.1K 1.2K 53

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

With a trading volume of 4,872,129, the price of TSM is up by 0.27%, reaching $214.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $240.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.