Smart Money Is Betting Big In IONQ Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ IONQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,192, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $840,318.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $55.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.85 $8.85 $49.00 $178.7K 120 204 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $46.00 $164.8K 382 278 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.9 $10.35 $10.6 $44.00 $106.0K 1.0K 102 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.05 $0.94 $1.05 $43.00 $45.1K 1.1K 541 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $6.15 $6.2 $41.00 $37.2K 247 60

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IonQ, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 9,385,894, the IONQ's price is down by -0.04%, now at $39.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.0.

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.