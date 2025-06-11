NVIDIA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 188 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 52 are puts, for a total amount of $6,411,395, and 136 are calls, for a total amount of $14,923,931.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $220.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $48.65 $48.35 $48.35 $105.00 $1.2M 7.5K 755 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $140.00 $1.0M 23.7K 4.4K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $48.35 $48.2 $48.2 $105.00 $694.0K 7.5K 1.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.53 $152.00 $298.3K 5.0K 262 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.56 $2.54 $2.56 $145.00 $255.4K 93.5K 33.7K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 125,642,485, the price of NVDA is down by -0.71%, reaching $142.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $163.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $135. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.