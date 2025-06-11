This Is What Whales Are Betting On Block

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block XYZ revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $498,665, and 7 were calls, valued at $354,014.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Block 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $60.00 $106.5K 792 249 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.45 $5.1 $5.15 $45.00 $95.3K 653 385 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $0.47 $0.46 $0.47 $60.00 $93.4K 115 12.1K XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $0.69 $0.57 $0.57 $70.00 $86.5K 384 6.8K XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $0.49 $0.46 $0.49 $60.00 $74.4K 115 6.8K

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Block

Currently trading with a volume of 3,307,552, the XYZ's price is up by 0.47%, now at $64.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $79. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Sell rating for Block, targeting a price of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Block with a target price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.