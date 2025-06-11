Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA revealed 111 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 68 were puts, with a value of $4,591,129, and 43 were calls, valued at $4,787,927.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.5 to $220.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $87.5 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.75 $26.45 $26.5 $100.00 $344.5K 16.0K 130 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $100.2 $99.6 $99.9 $220.00 $299.7K 0 70 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $23.3 $23.15 $23.3 $100.00 $291.2K 4.7K 136 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.38 $1.32 $1.34 $140.00 $201.0K 8.8K 3.2K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.3 $99.55 $99.85 $220.00 $199.7K 0 40

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,578,832, the price of BABA is down by -1.22%, reaching $120.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $159.33.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $176.

