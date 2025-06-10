Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palo Alto Networks PANW, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $378,384, and 15 are calls, amounting to $1,491,417.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.9 $20.6 $20.9 $200.00 $522.5K 5.9K 256 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $38.3 $38.3 $38.3 $220.00 $218.3K 126 57 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.85 $38.5 $38.95 $200.00 $194.7K 2.7K 50 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.4 $4.6 $192.50 $138.0K 487 325 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.65 $5.7 $250.00 $102.6K 1.3K 180

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks

With a trading volume of 1,852,682, the price of PANW is down by -0.01%, reaching $196.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $192.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $177. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $130. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $220. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $223.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.