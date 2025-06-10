Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings MARA we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $334,559 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $3,166,278.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $4.1 $3.95 $4.0 $23.00 $1.0M 797 2.5K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $0.88 $0.86 $0.87 $18.00 $870.0K 8.0K 10.4K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $25.00 $572.0K 10.2K 1.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.86 $2.7 $2.76 $14.00 $276.0K 3.1K 1.0K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.5 $14.4 $14.4 $30.00 $144.0K 2.7K 100

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 20,417,867, the price of MARA is down by -0.4%, reaching $16.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.0.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.