Tempus AI Unusual Options Activity For June 10

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tempus AI.

Looking at options history for Tempus AI TEM we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $115,183 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $498,644.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $64.0 to $120.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $64.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.4 $6.69 $120.00 $143.9K 305 216 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.1 $11.64 $90.00 $69.8K 2.9K 61 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $10.1 $10.72 $95.00 $64.2K 2.2K 0 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $1.3 $1.05 $1.23 $64.00 $51.7K 1.3K 441 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.4 $14.6 $15.33 $75.00 $45.9K 3.0K 33

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,033,946, the price of TEM is up 0.58% at $67.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $69.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tempus AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.