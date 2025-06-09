A Closer Look at Netflix's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 135 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 78 were puts, with a value of $7,772,671, and 57 were calls, valued at $2,763,149.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $2480.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $450.0 to $2480.0, over the past month.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $136.25 $135.7 $135.7 $1180.00 $284.9K 108 0 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $250.15 $248.4 $250.15 $1480.00 $150.0K 57 6 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.55 $28.0 $28.55 $950.00 $142.7K 224 50 NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $71.4 $71.35 $71.35 $1200.00 $135.6K 185 41 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $67.65 $67.6 $67.65 $1300.00 $121.7K 571 38

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Netflix's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,316,288, the price of NFLX is down by -0.94%, reaching $1229.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1320.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1250. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1380. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1450. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $1220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.