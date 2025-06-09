Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,760, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,506,590.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $26.95 $25.1 $25.5 $200.00 $204.0K 130 80 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.07 $215.00 $134.3K 2.3K 867 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $113.85 $113.75 $113.75 $100.00 $113.7K 124 10 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $2.6 $2.49 $2.6 $212.50 $74.6K 3.2K 39 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.7 $2.61 $2.66 $220.00 $73.9K 10.5K 1.6K

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

With a trading volume of 1,354,641, the price of BA is up by 1.3%, reaching $213.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $236.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Boeing with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $250. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $260.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.