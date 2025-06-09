Hims & Hers Health Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,370 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,326,341.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $60.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1735.67, with a total volume reaching 1,252.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $52.45 $51.65 $51.96 $3.00 $519.6K 583 80 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $54.05 $51.55 $51.88 $3.00 $415.0K 583 0 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $60.00 $91.9K 3.5K 105 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.6 $10.3 $10.42 $60.00 $74.9K 815 98 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.69 $2.52 $2.69 $55.00 $53.8K 1.9K 436

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health

Trading volume stands at 4,420,543, with HIMS's price down by -1.84%, positioned at $55.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.0.

An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $65.

