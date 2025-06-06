Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SMCI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer SMCI we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $317,156 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,650,718.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $70.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.29 $50.00 $203.7K 13.8K 955 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.3 $11.3 $40.00 $169.5K 8.6K 160 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.6 $12.45 $12.45 $45.00 $134.4K 601 109 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $1.48 $1.47 $1.48 $42.00 $134.2K 2.0K 1.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $2.96 $2.93 $2.93 $40.00 $99.9K 1.8K 672

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 21,353,284, the SMCI's price is up by 3.04%, now at $42.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.5.

* An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $41. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

