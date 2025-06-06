Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy CEG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 8%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $250,524, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $668,761.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $350.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $21.0 $16.9 $18.49 $312.50 $250.5K 212 131 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $103.5 $102.8 $103.5 $200.00 $103.5K 1.5K 10 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.37 $330.00 $94.3K 463 197 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.0 $88.8 $90.0 $220.00 $90.0K 396 10 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.1 $25.1 $25.1 $350.00 $75.3K 559 13

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy

With a volume of 2,500,213, the price of CEG is up 2.18% at $296.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $335.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $350. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $337. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $318.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.