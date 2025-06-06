Spotify Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 53 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,501,915 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,703,078.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $940.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spotify Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spotify Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $430.0 to $940.0, over the past month.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $285.75 $278.95 $282.5 $430.00 $423.7K 17 15 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.0 $9.6 $11.0 $430.00 $396.0K 420 360 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $9.5 $8.9 $9.5 $725.00 $197.6K 299 208 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $39.85 $38.75 $38.75 $720.00 $193.7K 245 4 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.95 $16.9 $16.95 $700.00 $140.6K 62 504

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

In light of the recent options history for Spotify Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Spotify Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 444,215, the SPOT's price is up by 0.18%, now at $714.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $743.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $725. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $730. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $775.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.