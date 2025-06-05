Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 101 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $829,423 and 85, calls, for a total amount of $9,211,257.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $820.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $820.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $688.5 $684.55 $686.55 $5.00 $686.5K 7.1K 65 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $687.4 $683.3 $685.35 $5.00 $479.7K 5.1K 179 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $686.25 $682.35 $684.3 $5.00 $342.1K 5.1K 739 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $31.3 $31.1 $31.1 $685.00 $311.0K 1.0K 397 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $389.15 $388.4 $389.15 $300.00 $233.4K 27 56

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 7,832,019, the price of META is up by 0.09%, reaching $688.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $811.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $735. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $888.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.