Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANET Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Arista Networks ANET, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Arista Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $949,854, and 9 are calls, amounting to $373,970.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.3 $100.00 $178.0K 2.1K 912 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $100.00 $108.1K 2.1K 1.7K ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.31 $100.00 $98.6K 2.1K 2.5K ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $110.00 $70.0K 647 50 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.0 $23.6 $24.0 $80.00 $52.8K 1.3K 1

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

Trading volume stands at 2,231,581, with ANET's price up by 1.25%, positioned at $96.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $112. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $119. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $89. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $87. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

