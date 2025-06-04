Sable Offshore's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Sable Offshore. Our analysis of options history for Sable Offshore SOC revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $126,990, and 6 were calls, valued at $243,709.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $50.0 for Sable Offshore, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sable Offshore's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sable Offshore's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Sable Offshore Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.05 $0.8 $1.0 $40.00 $61.1K 2.1K 1.3K SOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.45 $0.5 $2.45 $50.00 $56.6K 1.2K 616 SOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.7 $14.9 $15.52 $35.00 $38.8K 69 25 SOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.72 $22.50 $37.2K 570 102 SOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.7 $5.5 $5.5 $20.00 $34.1K 53 100

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp is a Houston-based independent upstream company focused on responsibly developing the prolific Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The company is managed as one reportable segment, oil and gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sable Offshore, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Sable Offshore

Currently trading with a volume of 1,795,835, the SOC's price is up by 1.16%, now at $24.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Sable Offshore

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

* An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Sell rating on Sable Offshore, maintaining a target price of $6. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sable Offshore, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sable Offshore, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.