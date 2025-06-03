Intel Unusual Options Activity For June 03

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intel INTC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $763,852, and 10 are calls, amounting to $493,350.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $50.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.55 $6.55 $26.00 $196.5K 3.8K 300 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.65 $6.55 $6.65 $25.00 $135.6K 16.3K 205 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $2.86 $2.73 $2.86 $18.00 $134.9K 559 626 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.5 $4.35 $4.4 $18.00 $124.0K 2.5K 0 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $22.00 $119.2K 327 600

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intel

With a volume of 22,630,802, the price of INTC is up 1.7% at $20.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.