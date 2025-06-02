Home Depot Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Home Depot HD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $305,805, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $517,582.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $400.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Home Depot's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Home Depot's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Home Depot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.25 $11.85 $11.85 $380.00 $118.5K 920 140 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $365.00 $88.7K 768 37 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $340.00 $55.2K 347 147 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $11.0 $9.9 $11.0 $370.00 $55.0K 71 50 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.0 $370.00 $51.0K 411 32

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Home Depot's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,614,723, with HD's price down by -0.3%, positioned at $367.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Home Depot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $439.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $455. * An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $435. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Home Depot with a target price of $410.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.