Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $666,345 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,205,747.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $90.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.6 $13.4 $13.5 $55.00 $135.0K 250 105 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.45 $65.00 $119.1K 2.6K 529 HIMS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $55.00 $119.0K 5.7K 252 HIMS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.34 $2.21 $2.34 $28.00 $107.4K 1.2K 1.2K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $32.0 $31.95 $32.0 $30.00 $96.0K 204 57

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health

With a volume of 22,579,930, the price of HIMS is up 1.73% at $57.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.33.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $61. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $39. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

