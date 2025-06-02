A Closer Look at Block's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Block XYZ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XYZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $94,450, and 10 are calls, amounting to $409,306.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $90.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 1046.18 with a total volume of 1,590.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $52.50 $89.4K 2.6K 105 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.95 $38.8 $39.42 $25.00 $47.2K 175 60 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.9 $11.9 $12.55 $65.00 $43.9K 726 35 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $90.00 $43.7K 1.4K 116 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.25 $1.19 $1.25 $60.00 $39.6K 1.1K 458

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Block

Currently trading with a volume of 2,867,635, the XYZ's price is down by -0.23%, now at $61.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $59.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $58. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $60. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Block with a target price of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Block options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.