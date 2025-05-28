Looking At MercadoLibre's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $186,670, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $532,168.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1000.0 to $2700.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1000.0 to $2700.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1623.6 $1608.0 $1612.71 $1000.00 $161.2K 20 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $38.6 $34.1 $34.1 $2300.00 $112.5K 69 34 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $792.0 $778.0 $792.0 $2500.00 $79.2K 1 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $184.6 $174.9 $184.6 $2600.00 $73.8K 17 4 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $107.1 $91.5 $98.3 $2545.00 $49.1K 0 5

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 218,305, the price of MELI is down -0.27% at $2548.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2900.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $3100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $3000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.