Looking At Coca-Cola's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola KO we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $248,160 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $254,425.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $75.0 for Coca-Cola, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $72.50 $81.4K 741 266 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.13 $1.1 $1.13 $71.00 $79.0K 2.2K 701 KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.2 $2.18 $2.18 $67.50 $62.1K 2.0K 303 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.08 $1.05 $1.07 $72.00 $53.5K 2.2K 10 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.0 $19.6 $19.65 $52.50 $39.3K 33 20

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coca-Cola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,664,873, the price of KO is down by -0.77%, reaching $71.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $81.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $76. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

