Spotify Technology Unusual Options Activity For May 28

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology SPOT revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $511,221, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,488,671.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $980.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 212.8 with a total volume of 685.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $980.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $63.0 $63.0 $63.0 $600.00 $315.0K 852 50 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $90.3 $88.1 $89.15 $610.00 $213.9K 5 24 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $33.25 $28.05 $33.25 $960.00 $159.3K 161 48 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $23.5 $22.3 $22.9 $665.00 $114.5K 10 57 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $100.15 $99.15 $99.15 $720.00 $89.2K 1 7

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Spotify Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 516,387, the SPOT's price is up by 1.2%, now at $661.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $677.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $550. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $775. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $670. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $665. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $725.

