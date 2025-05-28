Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hims & Hers Health

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health HIMS we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,127 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $230,135.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $73.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $73.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.25 $60.00 $49.0K 498 40 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $22.95 $22.6 $22.6 $30.00 $45.2K 333 20 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.45 $16.95 $17.03 $50.00 $42.5K 3.0K 28 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $3.45 $3.25 $3.45 $50.00 $34.5K 677 113 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.93 $50.00 $33.0K 3.7K 141

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,718,241, the price of HIMS is up 1.2% at $54.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $30. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.