Decoding Mastercard's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard MA revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,075,903, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,403,828.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $485.0 to $670.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mastercard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mastercard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $485.0 to $670.0, over the past month.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.0 $12.1 $485.00 $786.5K 1 650 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.45 $12.2 $12.2 $570.00 $335.5K 1.3K 483 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.4 $12.25 $12.4 $570.00 $248.0K 1.3K 201 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.8 $18.6 $18.8 $560.00 $116.5K 637 76 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.85 $18.7 $18.85 $560.00 $107.4K 637 134

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard

Currently trading with a volume of 1,166,457, the MA's price is up by 1.89%, now at $574.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $638.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Mastercard with a target price of $652. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Mastercard with a target price of $635. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $655. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $640. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $610.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mastercard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.