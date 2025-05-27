Rigetti Computing Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rigetti Computing RGTI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $102,200, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,127,414.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.5 to $37.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.5 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.0 $5.1 $12.00 $153.0K 10.8K 473 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.3 $6.1 $6.3 $15.00 $126.0K 5.0K 410 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.7 $11.45 $11.52 $2.50 $78.3K 675 73 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.47 $1.5 $14.50 $75.0K 3.0K 521 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.05 $1.04 $1.04 $15.00 $61.9K 18.5K 1.0K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rigetti Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 64,284,544, the RGTI's price is up by 6.63%, now at $14.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $14. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

