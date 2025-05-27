Behind the Scenes of Bank of America's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bank of America BAC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $609,992, and 6 are calls, amounting to $477,466.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.77 $47.00 $112.7K 11.9K 1.3K BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $47.00 $109.5K 11.9K 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.73 $1.71 $1.72 $45.00 $90.3K 3.1K 647 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.83 $0.82 $0.82 $43.00 $82.0K 12.1K 1.0K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $50.00 $71.5K 6.1K 318

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Bank of America

Currently trading with a volume of 13,606,400, the BAC's price is up by 1.56%, now at $43.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Bank of America

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.