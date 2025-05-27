Fair Isaac's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fair Isaac FICO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FICO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for Fair Isaac.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,392,979, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $670,826.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $960.0 to $2300.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fair Isaac's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fair Isaac's whale trades within a strike price range from $960.0 to $2300.0 in the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $123.6 $112.6 $112.6 $1540.00 $281.5K 1 51 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $118.0 $98.8 $108.0 $1540.00 $270.0K 1 26 FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $115.9 $98.1 $115.9 $1700.00 $231.9K 134 14 FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $376.0 $364.0 $376.0 $2010.00 $150.4K 6 0 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $112.0 $95.6 $104.1 $1680.00 $124.9K 15 34

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's US-centric credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 247,185, with FICO's price down by -8.66%, positioned at $1547.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2419.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Fair Isaac with a target price of $2293. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $2500. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2230. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $2575. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $2500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fair Isaac with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.