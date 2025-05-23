A Closer Look at IonQ's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ IONQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $469,358, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,374,325.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $65.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IonQ's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IonQ's significant trades, within a strike price range of $33.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $6.95 $6.3 $6.34 $40.00 $319.8K 6.6K 2.2K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $7.15 $6.0 $6.09 $40.00 $300.6K 6.6K 689 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $6.05 $5.9 $5.96 $40.00 $298.0K 6.6K 5.4K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.4 $8.7 $8.55 $38.00 $131.6K 154 156 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $12.3 $11.9 $12.3 $33.00 $123.3K 943 18

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IonQ

Trading volume stands at 33,729,087, with IONQ's price down by -0.82%, positioned at $45.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.