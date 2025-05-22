Decoding Bank of America's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America BAC revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $591,585, and 6 were calls, valued at $260,748.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $44.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 7711.45 with a total volume of 10,550.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $44.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $42.00 $202.5K 4.9K 500 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.64 $0.63 $0.63 $43.00 $119.7K 1.8K 3.6K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $42.00 $91.6K 9.6K 448 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.15 $4.05 $4.06 $42.00 $81.1K 4.9K 700 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.17 $2.15 $2.17 $41.00 $56.6K 754 390

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 22,941,830, the price of BAC is up by 0.43%, reaching $43.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of America

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.