Spotlight on GE Vernova: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova GEV we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,011 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $2,076,110.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $580.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 341.11, with a total volume reaching 1,563.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $580.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $31.4 $31.0 $31.0 $500.00 $311.3K 130 200 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $30.3 $30.0 $30.0 $500.00 $302.4K 130 100 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $32.0 $29.8 $29.8 $540.00 $217.5K 86 74 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $36.3 $34.4 $35.46 $460.00 $177.3K 234 53 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $33.1 $29.6 $31.7 $425.00 $158.5K 67 50

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,389,924, the GEV's price is up by 2.35%, now at $463.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $428.6.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $399. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $405. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $460. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $499. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $380.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.