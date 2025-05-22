May 22, 2025 1:01 PM 3 min read

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $522,363, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $607,520.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $140.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $85.00 $129.2K 2.7K 189
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $95.00 $125.0K 11.1K 251
MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $15.95 $15.95 $15.95 $140.00 $111.6K 556 73
MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $16.0 $15.8 $16.0 $140.00 $104.0K 556 73
MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $2.42 $2.33 $2.33 $94.00 $92.0K 177 415

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status

  • With a volume of 6,107,546, the price of MU is up 0.85% at $96.65.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $98.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Overview
