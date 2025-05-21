Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JD.com Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,722 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $342,739.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.0 to $45.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.23 $1.19 $1.22 $35.00 $96.3K 16.3K 815 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.46 $0.44 $0.46 $35.00 $62.5K 1.6K 1.4K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.82 $1.7 $1.72 $40.00 $51.6K 4.8K 306 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $2.04 $1.82 $1.9 $34.00 $38.0K 33 200 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.05 $4.8 $4.87 $45.00 $34.0K 606 71

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,717,053, the price of JD is up 0.06% at $33.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.4.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $51. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on JD.com with a target price of $48. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.