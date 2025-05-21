Spotlight on Credo Technology Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Credo Technology Group. Our analysis of options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $114,588, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,484,790.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $85.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Credo Technology Group stands at 1130.5, with a total volume reaching 6,790.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Credo Technology Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.9 $14.5 $14.6 $50.00 $575.7K 3.5K 1.1K CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.7 $5.95 $65.00 $235.8K 689 1.1K CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.9 $14.5 $14.55 $50.00 $201.0K 3.5K 643 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.0 $14.5 $14.67 $50.00 $123.4K 3.5K 244 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.7 $5.95 $65.00 $82.5K 689 783

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Credo Technology Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Credo Technology Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 951,477, with CRDO's price up by 1.66%, positioned at $63.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $70.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

