Looking At Fair Isaac's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fair Isaac FICO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FICO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Fair Isaac. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $768,188, and 10 are calls, amounting to $363,639.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1500.0 to $2300.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fair Isaac options trades today is 156.0 with a total volume of 51.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fair Isaac's big money trades within a strike price range of $1500.0 to $2300.0 over the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $282.0 $270.0 $282.0 $2070.00 $141.0K 640 11 FICO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $228.0 $209.2 $217.43 $2000.00 $87.0K 85 10 FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $373.8 $354.0 $361.83 $2200.00 $72.3K 4 2 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/20/26 $664.0 $655.0 $664.0 $1500.00 $66.4K 0 1 FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $117.7 $98.9 $110.76 $1840.00 $66.3K 2 6

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's US-centric credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

In light of the recent options history for Fair Isaac, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status

With a volume of 98,850, the price of FICO is down -10.8% at $1808.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2287.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $2230. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2575. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2500. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $1837. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Fair Isaac with a target price of $2293.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.