Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oklo

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo OKLO we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,260 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $615,227.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $46.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $46.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.15 $19.75 $20.08 $20.00 $100.3K 4.7K 53 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $1.22 $1.17 $1.17 $40.00 $79.1K 5.2K 2.9K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.1 $2.84 $2.89 $38.00 $74.2K 1.2K 1.0K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $0.76 $0.75 $0.75 $42.00 $60.0K 1.0K 1.2K OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $45.00 $59.0K 1.3K 254

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oklo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Oklo's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,383,536, with OKLO's price down by -4.23%, positioned at $38.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oklo

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.