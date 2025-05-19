Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JNJ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JNJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Johnson & Johnson. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $391,310, and 5 are calls, amounting to $251,653.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $165.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Johnson & Johnson stands at 795.6, with a total volume reaching 5,482.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Johnson & Johnson, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.55 $14.35 $14.35 $165.00 $119.1K 2.5K 83 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $5.05 $4.65 $4.65 $150.00 $93.0K 136 206 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.7 $10.0 $10.6 $160.00 $91.1K 123 86 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $0.82 $0.81 $0.81 $150.00 $81.1K 1.4K 3.2K JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.78 $0.75 $0.78 $155.00 $53.5K 643 1.2K

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,885,401, the JNJ's price is up by 0.28%, now at $151.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

