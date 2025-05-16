Applied Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Digital. Our analysis of options history for Applied Digital APLD revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $67,778, and 8 were calls, valued at $384,280.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $8.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $8.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.99 $0.84 $0.94 $6.00 $84.5K 10.1K 1.3K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.45 $2.88 $3.45 $3.00 $69.0K 2.2K 0 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.55 $1.37 $1.37 $5.00 $54.8K 5.8K 15 APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $2.89 $2.62 $2.8 $7.00 $42.8K 4.9K 144 APLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.55 $0.37 $0.4 $6.50 $40.0K 74 2.0K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Applied Digital's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 25,410,769, with APLD's price up by 16.37%, positioned at $6.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 103 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Digital

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.