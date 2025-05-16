Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Quantum Computing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Quantum Computing. Our analysis of options history for Quantum Computing QUBT revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $106,568, and 9 were calls, valued at $415,964.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $15.0 for Quantum Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quantum Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quantum Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $1.65 $0.0 $1.62 $10.00 $74.5K 931 0 QUBT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.8 $12.00 $63.8K 960 4.5K QUBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $8.00 $60.8K 3.2K 376 QUBT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.05 $0.95 $1.04 $11.50 $52.0K 6 554 QUBT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $1.05 $0.95 $1.0 $15.00 $44.2K 38.1K 2.7K

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Quantum Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Quantum Computing's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 45,288,754, with QUBT's price up by 11.58%, positioned at $10.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 138 days.

Expert Opinions on Quantum Computing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.0.

An analyst from Ascendiant Capital persists with their Buy rating on Quantum Computing, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.