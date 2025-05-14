Vistra Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra VST revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $2,006,097, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,100,244.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $180.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.3 $11.85 $12.3 $150.00 $615.0K 300 2.0K VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.8 $11.45 $11.8 $150.00 $608.9K 300 1.5K VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.5 $11.15 $11.5 $150.00 $575.0K 300 1.0K VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $44.8 $44.0 $44.0 $160.00 $132.0K 114 30 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $34.3 $33.45 $33.49 $145.00 $83.7K 1.8K 25

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,428,904, with VST's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $157.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Vistra

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.