Spotlight on Apple: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple AAPL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 63 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $282,953, and 57 are calls, amounting to $2,908,293.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $185.0 to $270.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.68 $1.66 $1.68 $215.00 $202.7K 25.0K 48.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.09 $215.00 $131.9K 26.3K 2.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.92 $1.91 $1.91 $212.50 $101.7K 3.7K 7.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.8 $1.79 $1.79 $215.00 $94.5K 25.0K 59.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $210.00 $84.0K 24.0K 5.0K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Apple

With a volume of 13,452,973, the price of AAPL is down -0.24% at $212.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apple with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.