Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Palantir Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 56 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $250,056 and 48, calls, for a total amount of $2,654,955.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palantir Technologies stands at 7565.26, with a total volume reaching 143,836.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palantir Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.3 $22.0 $22.16 $130.00 $265.9K 2.9K 490 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.55 $52.05 $52.55 $90.00 $262.7K 5.6K 52 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $8.75 $8.55 $8.63 $125.00 $178.3K 3.6K 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.8 $10.6 $10.8 $120.00 $140.4K 14.8K 63 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.33 $2.31 $2.33 $135.00 $87.4K 23.5K 3.3K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 21,424,951, with PLTR's price up by 1.76%, positioned at $130.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.