Nebius Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group NBIS revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $98,825, and 16 were calls, valued at $712,866.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $37.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nebius Group options trades today is 2084.4 with a total volume of 3,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nebius Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Nebius Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.3 $15.9 $16.0 $30.00 $200.0K 2.7K 137 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $34.00 $55.8K 2.0K 725 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.85 $35.00 $45.3K 11.5K 571 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.0 $35.00 $39.9K 1.7K 355 NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.99 $35.00 $39.5K 1.7K 418

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Nebius Group

With a trading volume of 5,044,973, the price of NBIS is up by 3.27%, reaching $34.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $32.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $34.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nebius Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.